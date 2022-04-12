Graco Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graco to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. Graco has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 170,777 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Graco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Graco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,253,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,034,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.