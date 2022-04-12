Graeme Watt Purchases 9 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt acquired 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,562 ($20.35) per share, with a total value of £140.58 ($183.19).

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,520 ($19.81) on Tuesday. Softcat plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,599.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,773.

Get Softcat alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

SCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($24.89) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.19) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,962 ($25.57).

Softcat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.