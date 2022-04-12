Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 89.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 417,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,714,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,060,000 after buying an additional 409,472 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,405,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,711,000 after buying an additional 329,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 858.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 276,017 shares during the period.

BAR traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 20,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,683. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

