Gries Financial LLC Has $338,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 188,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 1,709,727 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

