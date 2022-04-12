Gries Financial LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $583.38. 68,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,480. The company has a market cap of $258.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $361.34 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

