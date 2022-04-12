Gries Financial LLC Sells 2,307 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,302. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

