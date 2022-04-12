Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $13.55 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

