Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Insider Jan Barta Buys 119,454 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta acquired 119,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,371,161.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,683,382.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta bought 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta bought 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50.

GRPN opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.29. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $55.37.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Groupon by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

