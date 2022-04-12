Gruss & Co. LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gruss & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 119,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,010,000. Finally, Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,654,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

