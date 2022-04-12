Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Down 4.5%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 330,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.38 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,147,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

