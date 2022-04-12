Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 460 ($5.99) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.84) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 242.20 ($3.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212.40 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 270.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.31. The company has a market cap of £530.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.08.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

