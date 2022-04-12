Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

HALO traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 36,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after buying an additional 285,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,012,000 after buying an additional 76,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.