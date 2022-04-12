Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($218.48) to €179.00 ($194.57) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($201.09) to €188.00 ($204.35) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($228.26) to €205.00 ($222.83) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($215.22) to €191.00 ($207.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.78.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

