Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.31. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 507.33 ($6.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 411 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 385.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

