Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HP by 65.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 978,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of HP by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 965,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

