Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.