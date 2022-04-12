Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

