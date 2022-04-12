Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,144 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $256.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

