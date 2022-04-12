Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,272 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of BK opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

