Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

