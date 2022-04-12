Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.