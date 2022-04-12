Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 257,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

CZR stock opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

