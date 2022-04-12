Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.33 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

