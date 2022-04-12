Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 815,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,873. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.04.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,601 shares of company stock valued at $50,259,212. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

