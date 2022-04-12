Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 434 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,598,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 72,508 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $633.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.31.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

