Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 7,681 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

