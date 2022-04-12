Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVR by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NVR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

NVR stock opened at $4,324.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,250.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,850.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,147.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $76.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

