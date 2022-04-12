Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

