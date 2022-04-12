Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $256.04 million, a P/E ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 212,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 45,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

