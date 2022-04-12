Haven Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $87.52 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $87.52 million and $3.29 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00009521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,218,219 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

