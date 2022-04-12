HC Wainwright Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $400.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 154.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average is $169.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

