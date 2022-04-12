Head to Head Analysis: Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX) & The Competition

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) is one of 936 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gemini Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.0% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -48.35% -43.70% Gemini Therapeutics Competitors -4,343.49% -115.17% -11.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gemini Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors 6036 20534 42917 854 2.55

Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 409.23%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 95.19%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A -$71.87 million -0.75 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $239.23 million -1.53

Gemini Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gemini Therapeutics peers beat Gemini Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.