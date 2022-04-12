Head-To-Head Comparison: Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) versus NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.6% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Energy Transfer has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Energy Transfer and NGL Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer 0 0 10 1 3.09 NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Energy Transfer presently has a consensus price target of $13.73, indicating a potential upside of 24.23%. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Energy Transfer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Energy Transfer is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Transfer and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer 7.82% 16.03% 5.15% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Transfer and NGL Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer $67.42 billion 0.52 $5.18 billion $1.90 5.82 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.05 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.58

Energy Transfer has higher revenue and earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Transfer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energy Transfer beats NGL Energy Partners on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other. The Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment owns and operates natural gas transportation pipelines. The Interstate Transportation and Storage segment includes transportation pipelines, storage facilities and gathering systems and delivery of natural gas to industrial end-users and other pipelines. The Midstream segment consists of natural gas gathering, compression, treating, processing, storage, and transportation. The NGL and Refined Products Transportation segment engages in the operations transport, store and execute acquisition and marketing activities utilizing a complementary network of pipelines, storage and blending facilities, and strategic off-take locations that provide access to multiple NGL markets. The Crude Oil Transportation and Services segment provides transportation, terminalling, acqui

About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company's Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

