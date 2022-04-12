Head-To-Head Comparison: FG Financial Group (FGF) & Its Rivals

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FG Financial Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FG Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71% FG Financial Group Competitors 2.94% 5.21% 1.19%

Volatility & Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG Financial Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million -$8.51 million -1.86 FG Financial Group Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,294.73

FG Financial Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FG Financial Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group Competitors 723 3131 2742 160 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 6.02%. Given FG Financial Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FG Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

FG Financial Group peers beat FG Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

