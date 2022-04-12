Head-To-Head Contrast: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) vs. LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -174.29% -209.82% -57.07% LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08%

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 12.75 -$1.54 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $443.03 million 5.74 -$90.27 million ($0.56) -66.64

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MGT Capital Investments and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp beats MGT Capital Investments on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

