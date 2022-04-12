Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

