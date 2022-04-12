HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($80.43) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. 239,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,925. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.