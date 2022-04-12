Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Lowered to €95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($141.30) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($103.26) to €97.00 ($105.43) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

