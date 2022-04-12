Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.92.

NYSE HP opened at $44.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

