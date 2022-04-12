Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in March

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. 7,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,913. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hengan International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

