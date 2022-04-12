Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOWL. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.17) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 325 ($4.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 311.25 ($4.06).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 198.50 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £467.85 million and a P/E ratio of 273.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 238.13.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.