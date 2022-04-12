Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

