HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $34.62

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.62, but opened at $33.80. HSBC shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 44,251 shares traded.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.49) to GBX 565 ($7.36) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $496.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 91.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 11.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

