Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 390,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

