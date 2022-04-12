Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $205.24 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.40 and a 200 day moving average of $194.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

