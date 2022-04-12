IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.14

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.14 and traded as low as C$12.77. IBI Group shares last traded at C$12.77, with a volume of 24,456 shares.

IBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.56 million and a P/E ratio of 19.35.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$112.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

