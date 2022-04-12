ICL Group Ltd Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ICL Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $109,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About ICL Group (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.