ICL Group Ltd Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ICL Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.
Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $109,000.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
