ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICLR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.60.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $247.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.57. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $193.25 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

