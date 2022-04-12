Ignite Planners LLC Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $249.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,401. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

