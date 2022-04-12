Ignite Planners LLC Acquires New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.34 and a 1 year high of $170.66. The company has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

